Delta Air Lines, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Performance for Q4 2024 and Full Year Results**

Delta Air Lines, Inc. recently released its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, along with a summary of its full-year performance for 2024. The company reported record-breaking figures, showcasing robust operational and financial achievements.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Delta Air Lines recorded operating revenue of $15.6 billion, marking a notable increase compared to the previous year. Operating income for the same period amounted to $1.7 billion, with an operating margin of 11.0 percent. Additionally, the pre-tax income for Q4 stood at $1.2 billion, with a pre-tax margin of 7.7 percent. The airline reported earnings per share of $1.29 and significant operating cash flow of $1.9 billion.

For the entire year of 2024, Delta Air Lines reported an operating revenue of $61.6 billion, reflecting a substantial year-over-year growth. The company achieved an operating income of $6.0 billion, with an operating margin of 9.7 percent. Pre-tax income for the full year stood at $4.7 billion, with a pre-tax margin of 7.6 percent. Earnings per share for the year were reported at $5.33. Delta’s robust operating cash flow for the year hit $8.0 billion, showcasing the company’s financial strength and stability.

Moreover, the airline posted adjusted financial results, demonstrating its resilience and strategic growth initiatives. Delta’s diversified revenue streams contributed significantly to its performance, with premium and loyalty segments driving 57 percent of total revenue in 2024. The company also experienced considerable growth in its cargo revenue, up by 32 percent in the December quarter year-over-year.

Looking ahead, Delta Air Lines provided guidance for 2025, with expectations of earnings surpassing $7.35 per share and free cash flow exceeding $4 billion. The company anticipates continued demand strength for travel in the upcoming quarters, supported by its differentiated offerings and operational excellence.

Delta Air Lines’ exceptional financial results for Q4 2024 and full-year performance in 2024 underscore its position as a leader in the aviation industry, showcasing its resilience, strategic outlook, and commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders.

For more detailed financial information, interested parties can refer to the original SEC filing by Delta Air Lines, Inc. and its press release titled “Delta Air Lines Announces December Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results.”

This news article is based on the 8-K SEC filing submitted by Delta Air Lines, Inc. and its Exhibit 99.1 press release.

