Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coty in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 10.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 71,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,387,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,068,000 after purchasing an additional 890,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Coty has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

