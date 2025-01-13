EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $214.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EastGroup Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 337.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 37,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $155.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $155.10 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.97). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 115.70%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

