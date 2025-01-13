Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $722.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,686,464. The trade was a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 17,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $630.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $673.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $453.18 and a 12-month high of $712.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

