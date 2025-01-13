Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $167.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,990.54. This trade represents a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 165.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.