Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$171.07.

CNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Veritas raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$144.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$150.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$155.69. The company has a market cap of C$90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.72 and a one year high of C$181.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 608 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$145.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,307.74. Also, Director David Lund Freeman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$152.57 per share, with a total value of C$152,572.80. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,958. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

