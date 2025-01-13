THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on THO. StockNews.com raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE THO opened at $93.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.44. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

In other THOR Industries news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,169,075. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

