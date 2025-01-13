Peter Julius Verburg Sells 8,134 Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Director Peter Julius Verburg sold 8,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.43, for a total value of C$11,631.62.
Petrus Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PRQ stock opened at C$1.43 on Monday. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.21 and a 12 month high of C$1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$177.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.39.
Petrus Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Petrus Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.
