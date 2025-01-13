Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Sells 33,142 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 33,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $463,325.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,616,713.88. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 149,605 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $2,185,729.05.

On Monday, December 9th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 45,256 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $611,408.56.

On Monday, November 18th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 90,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 103,905 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,145,033.10.

NYSE RSI opened at $13.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -699.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth about $2,135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 656.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 67,388 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 820,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 344,276 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

