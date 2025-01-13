Insider Buying: Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Chairman Purchases $12,206.25 in Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) Chairman Brian J. Cali acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,206.25. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 402,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,838,825.75. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.61. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 12,140.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 849.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter worth $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 170.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

