Andrew S. Robinson Sells 262 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $11,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,723.15. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SKWD stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

SKWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

