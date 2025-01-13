Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CTO David Badawi Sells 3,829 Shares

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CTO David Badawi sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $12,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,749,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,503.66. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Badawi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, David Badawi sold 3,111 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $10,950.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $164.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.30% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. Equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the second quarter worth about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 31.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sight Sciences by 40.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $5.80 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.12.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

