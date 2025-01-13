Jeffrey J. Brown Acquires 1,146 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,245.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,883.80. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Upbound Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $29.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.05. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPBD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

View Our Latest Report on Upbound Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Upbound Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,827,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,906 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 2,864.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 405,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 391,888 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 1,903.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 376,129 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 745,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 253,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.