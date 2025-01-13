Jeffrey J. Brown Acquires 1,146 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,146 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,245.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,883.80. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Upbound Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $29.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.05. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Upbound Group's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPBD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Upbound Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,827,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,906 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 2,864.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 405,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 391,888 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 1,903.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 376,129 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 745,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 253,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

