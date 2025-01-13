Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $31,162.68 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $31,162.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $333,544.68. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tenable Stock Down 1.0 %

TENB opened at $38.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 84.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 658.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

