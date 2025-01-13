Insider Buying: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Buys $27,170.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director Gary Strong purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.17 per share, with a total value of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,747.14. This trade represents a 9.22 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $220.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.35.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.03%.
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
