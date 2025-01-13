Insider Buying: Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher M. Toub acquired 1,500 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,600. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CPZ opened at $15.59 on Monday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 26.5%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 193,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

