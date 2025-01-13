Insider Buying: Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher M. Toub acquired 1,500 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,600. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of CPZ opened at $15.59 on Monday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 26.5%.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
