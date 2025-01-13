VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Director Sells C$35,501.40 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2025

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORAGet Free Report) Director Rob Laidlaw sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$35,501.40.

Rob Laidlaw also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 21st, Rob Laidlaw purchased 10,000 shares of VerticalScope stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.73 per share, with a total value of C$77,258.00.

VerticalScope Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FORA stock opened at C$10.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.98. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.01 and a 1 year high of C$11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$191.97 million, a P/E ratio of 147.29 and a beta of -0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FORA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on VerticalScope

About VerticalScope

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for VerticalScope (TSE:FORA)

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.