VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Director Sells C$35,501.40 in Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Director Rob Laidlaw sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$35,501.40.

Rob Laidlaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VerticalScope alerts:

On Monday, October 21st, Rob Laidlaw purchased 10,000 shares of VerticalScope stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.73 per share, with a total value of C$77,258.00.

VerticalScope Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FORA stock opened at C$10.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.98. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.01 and a 1 year high of C$11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$191.97 million, a P/E ratio of 147.29 and a beta of -0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FORA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on VerticalScope

About VerticalScope

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.