Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Director Sells $39,000.00 in Stock

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey L. Stack sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,686.40. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Tejon Ranch Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $408.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1,524,000.00 and a beta of 0.59.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
