Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA) Senior Officer David Hyman Acquires 20,000 Shares

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Hyman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

TSE MDNA opened at C$1.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$2.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.21.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp is a Canada based immuno-oncology company. Its principal business activity is the development and commercialization of Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. The company is engaged in developing Interleukin-4 Empowered Cytokines that specifically target the Interleukin-4 Receptor which is over-expressed by 20 different cancers, cancer stem cells and immunosuppressive cells of the tumor microenvironment.

