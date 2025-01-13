577 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,302 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $81,405,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $79,503,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.73.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $395.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $491.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.92 and a 200-day moving average of $301.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

