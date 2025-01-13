Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $49,613.20 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $49,613.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,405,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,411,700. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hagerty Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hagerty by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 76,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 23.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 25,769.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

