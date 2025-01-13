GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Trading 38.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) rose 38.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56. Approximately 200,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 43,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.43.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

