ORG Partners LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,892,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $619,747,000 after buying an additional 206,884 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,446,000 after buying an additional 1,677,652 shares during the period. EnCap Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,653,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,971,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,079,000 after buying an additional 361,968 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

DVN stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

