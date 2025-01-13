ORG Partners LLC Has $43,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 284,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,652,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,677,000 after buying an additional 201,233 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average is $74.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

