Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder David A. Duffield Sells 70,090 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $17,840,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,826.41. This trade represents a 40.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $249.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.12. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 42.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

