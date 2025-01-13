Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder David A. Duffield Sells 70,090 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $17,840,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,826.41. This trade represents a 40.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Workday Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $249.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.12. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.25.
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
