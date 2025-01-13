YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of YETI by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after buying an additional 179,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,573,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,070,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after buying an additional 165,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 289,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of YETI opened at $38.15 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

