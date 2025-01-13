Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Miller Industries worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 18.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $721,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $63.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $725.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $78.25.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company had revenue of $314.27 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Miller Industries in a report on Friday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MLR

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.