TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG by 146.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,670,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after buying an additional 992,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,768,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,188,000 after acquiring an additional 922,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in TPG by 14,739.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after acquiring an additional 597,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of TPG by 902.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,352,000 after purchasing an additional 376,848 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TPG by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,710,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,161,000 after purchasing an additional 366,306 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TPG from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $62.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of -183.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $855.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.98 million. TPG had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -447.06%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

