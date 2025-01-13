Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $99.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 4.94%. Research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

