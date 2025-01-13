Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 547,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,567,000 after acquiring an additional 83,829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,637 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,189,000 after purchasing an additional 62,331 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NXST opened at $150.43 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.25 and a 12-month high of $191.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.40 and its 200 day moving average is $167.83.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Brett Jenkins sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.64, for a total value of $739,041.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,145.60. This trade represents a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 52,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $8,312,507.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,694 shares in the company, valued at $106,203,582.54. The trade was a 7.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,448 shares of company stock worth $23,828,076 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.29.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

