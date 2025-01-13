Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 28.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth $4,036,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.45.

LSTR stock opened at $165.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.31 and a fifty-two week high of $200.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.82. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous special dividend of $1.50. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In related news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

