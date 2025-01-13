Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Terex worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Terex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Terex in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Simon Meester sold 9,877 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $505,109.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,658.12. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.30 per share, with a total value of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,750. The trade was a 10.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Price Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $44.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.39. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

