FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.92.
FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in FMC by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FMC by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in FMC by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in FMC by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 58,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $49.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FMC has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.
FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
