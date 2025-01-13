Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.89.
Several research analysts have commented on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in BOX by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,960,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,487,000 after purchasing an additional 620,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,623,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after buying an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BOX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125,435 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BOX by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,809,000 after acquiring an additional 229,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
BOX Price Performance
NYSE BOX opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. BOX has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.89.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
