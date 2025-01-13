Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 2,590.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 234.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Vital Energy by 94.4% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vital Energy by 1,878.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $35.70 on Monday. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 3.16.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.58 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

