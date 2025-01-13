Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of CINF opened at $135.58 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,855. This represents a 1.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,919 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 583.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,531,000 after buying an additional 329,435 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,758,000 after buying an additional 277,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,360,000 after acquiring an additional 187,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,619,000 after acquiring an additional 147,542 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

