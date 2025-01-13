Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,237 ($15.10).

DNLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.46) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($16.18) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($13.92) to GBX 1,170 ($14.28) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 28,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,161 ($14.17), for a total transaction of £327,819.96 ($400,219.70). Also, insider Karen Witts bought 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,126 ($13.75) per share, for a total transaction of £94,302.50 ($115,129.41). 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LON DNLM opened at GBX 996 ($12.16) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,345.95, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 959 ($11.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,279 ($15.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,101.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,156.02.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

