Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) were down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,143,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 436,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Omineca Mining and Metals Trading Down 15.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

