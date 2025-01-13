Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $436.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EG shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $517.00 to $499.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Everest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $372.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Everest Group

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,330. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Everest Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG stock opened at $353.95 on Monday. Everest Group has a one year low of $343.76 and a one year high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.