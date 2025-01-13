Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $56,523.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,620.39. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $199,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,018.32. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,280 shares of company stock worth $1,185,871 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 134.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 74.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $38.39 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $408.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

