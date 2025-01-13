Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE TEVA opened at $20.97 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,740,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762,226 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,500,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,571,000 after purchasing an additional 291,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

