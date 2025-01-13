Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Crane alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crane

Crane Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CR opened at $150.34 on Monday. Crane has a twelve month low of $110.49 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.41.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Crane by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Crane by 81.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.