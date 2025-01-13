Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTLK shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $50.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 221,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 112,812 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $59.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

