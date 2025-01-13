Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.73.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTLK shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $50.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OTLK
Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics
Outlook Therapeutics Trading Up 8.7 %
Shares of OTLK stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $59.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Outlook Therapeutics
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Outlook Therapeutics
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.