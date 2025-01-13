Insider Buying: Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Major Shareholder Acquires $70,148.00 in Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) major shareholder David Nierenberg purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $70,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 101,998 shares in the company, valued at $941,441.54. This trade represents a 8.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
David Nierenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, David Nierenberg bought 4,740 shares of Potbelly stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $44,366.40.
Potbelly Stock Performance
NASDAQ PBPB opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. Potbelly Co. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $271.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Potbelly Company Profile
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
