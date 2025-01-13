Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $80,318.89 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $80,318.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,301,214 shares in the company, valued at $85,497,215.94. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Semrush Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $11.54 on Monday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Semrush by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after purchasing an additional 467,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Semrush by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,529,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Semrush by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 69.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 218,488 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

