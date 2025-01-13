FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder James W. Ayers Acquires 2,000 Shares

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,915,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,630,168.66. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FB Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

FBK stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,623,000 after buying an additional 106,553 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in FB Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,225,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

