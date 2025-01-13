Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CEO Sells $77,876.94 in Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $77,876.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,881.76. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Torben Ostergaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Torben Ostergaard sold 3,022 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $78,300.02.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Torben Ostergaard sold 2,092 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $55,354.32.

Hippo Price Performance

HIPO opened at $24.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $596.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.51. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HIPO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Caz Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Hippo by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the third quarter worth $174,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

