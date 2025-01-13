Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Insider Francesca Barone Sells 13,673 Shares

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) insider Francesca Barone sold 13,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $112,392.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,981.54. The trade was a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Candel Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of CADL opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $265.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -1.20. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

