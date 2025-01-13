Insider Selling: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Senior Officer Sells C$104,125.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ashley Desiree Ting sold 8,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$104,125.00.

Ashley Desiree Ting also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Wednesday, November 13th, Ashley Desiree Ting sold 9,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$100,350.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE TOT opened at C$12.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOT

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.