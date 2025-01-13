Sandeep Aujla Sells 1,300 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.42, for a total value of $814,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,414.48. This represents a 66.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuit alerts:

On Friday, January 3rd, Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $623.43 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $557.29 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $649.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $174.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $737.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 588.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.